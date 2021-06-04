Manu García lives his first days as a former player for Alavés. It sounds strange and it will be hard not to see the captain’s armband in the hands of one of the most racial players that are remembered in Vitoria. With Pacheco and Laguardia they have formed the legendary trio that has taken the club to the top. Nine seasons and 308 games go a long way.

How are you doing right now?

Better, better, the excitement is passing and now focused on finding a new club in which to continue playing. I still see myself able to be there at the first level, training, getting involved and defending other colors. I have not other.

Are you already listening to offers?

Yeah right. I would like to continue in the First Division because I think I still have rope for a while. From there, I will study the possibilities that come up. I’m not looking, for example, if it’s a nearby club or not. What we are considering is going to the best possible place.

Are you hurt by the departure of Alavés?

No, because you have to respect the decisions of those in charge. I, from what I had spoken during the year, did have the feeling that it was going to continue. In the last weeks it seems that the criteria changed, but, I repeat, I have to respect it. I am very sorry, but I can not do anything.

Do you think the decision was made by the new coach, Javi Calleja?

Well we can never know. It is also true that, as soon as I arrived, I saw the fifth yellow when forcing a foul after the loss of a teammate. Things started to turn out well in terms of results and he kept betting on other footballers. I can’t blame him because in this club I have always been clear that the important thing was the group. And I leave leaving the club in First. In addition, I am left with the good taste of the game I played on the most important day, that of Elche. It was a very good approach and development both individually and collectively.

Will you continue to be a member of Alavés?

Of course, that is not questioned.

Since he was a child, he went to football with his father, Alejandro, and with his cousin Javi. Do you remember the day Javier Zubillaga called you to offer to come to Alavés?

Of course. I have it very clear. I was driving with my parents and it was a great joy. There was hardly any negotiation because I was terribly excited to play with the colors of the team of my soul. I think I have given everything, I have tried to instill in the new ones what it is to be from Alavés and I have never demanded more from anyone than I was willing to offer.

Has it been a very strong personal wear?

Without a doubt, because you are the one from home. People stop you on the street and when things go wrong, it is not comfortable at all. But not only have I suffered … my father, my mother, my sisters, my wife. In any case, I have to say that I have tried to continue making my life with my friends and my family regardless of what wearing the bracelet might entail.

Best sports memories?

A lot of pictures. I like photography a lot, I have a multitude of snapshots left. The promotions, the permanence of Jaén, the emblematic goals against Real Madrid, Athletic B in Lasesarre, Atlético de Madrid when they returned to the First Division, against Numancia for promotion. Also the final of the Copa del Rey at the Calderón against Barcelona, ​​of course.

The best thing you have left of memory?

The friends. Einar, Beobide, Martín, Llamas, Viguera, Toquero… people who were at my wedding and who will always be present in my life on a personal level. People who exceed what are exclusively relationships in the world of football.

Is it true that this year there has been a very complicated dressing room?

No more than in other years. Look, the key is that in First the changing rooms are not the same as in Second B or Second for example. The pandemic has not helped anything either because it has been a colder season than in other years. Not having our fans has also been very hard because we tend to notice their presence a lot. Much more than in other fields.

Were there a lot of hoaxes that even affected personal relationships?

It is incredible. Many lies were told and now, that we have achieved permanence, they no longer speak of any of that. And those responsible for those hoaxes continue to roam freely. Those comments did a lot of damage, but the group showed a good sense and a solidity that, even, could make us stronger.

What memories do you have of Pablo Machín?

With him we entered a short-term phase and, when the results did not arrive, it was not possible to achieve an identity that was sought and, when he was terminated, the work was perhaps a little half-done. He got 18 points in as many games.

And Abelardo?

I think that Pitu is one of the most honest people in the world of football, but he was out of luck. There were games in which we were able to add and we did not get it. Then, at the end of the season, the opposite happened. That we got draws and victories that, with Abelardo, would have been defeats because of the dynamics we had. But the work would have been the same and I think it was very good.

You were in the candidacy of Gaizka Toquero for the presidency of the AFE. Wasn’t the end of that process a bit abrupt?

I told him to count on me because he is a great friend and I couldn’t say no. There are some things that need to be changed in the union, but it is also true that those who are now have made some very important advances. What you have to do is keep working hard and achieving goals, whether you are Toquero or those who have repeated in the direction.

Speaking of management, you have studied Business Management and Sports Clubs. Do you see yourself returning to Alavés in an office instead of as a footballer?

You never know. The truth is that I think I am leaving, leaving the club’s doors open. Nor do I want to return by decree but because I feel like it or because the project excites me. But right now I don’t think about things that are not related to being active in professional football. Then we will see what I do or not. For now I want to continue short.

Meanwhile, on vacation?

Active holidays, training to keep fit. I continue in Vitoria enjoying the “dwarf” and we escape on weekends because Noelia, my wife, is working. With the theme of photography as always and doing things that we like. But I don’t think it will be a summer of many trips because the circumstances are not easy yet either. I still have to travel next year, but for professional reasons.