Manu Fuster is already a century-old player at Albacete. The Valencian player is the top scorer for the La Mancha team with 11 goals and against Castellón he managed to reach this number of games wearing the white shirt.

His first game with the Albacete shirt was in Huesca in the Second Division in September 2009 when Luis Miguel Ramis was the coach of the white team at the time. Fuster has suffered the relegation of the La Mancha team to 1RFEF and having to overcome leaving professional football, but the footballer has been gaining weight in the locker room and also on the pitch.

The Valencian player has gone from wearing number 30 to now wearing number 10 and becoming a very important piece in the team led by Rubén de la Barrera as he is one of the captains of the squad. In total, during his career at Albacete, Fuster has already managed to score 17 goals and of the hundred games played, in 79 of them, he has been a starter.

Now, Fuster hopes to continue contributing his magic so that Albacete can achieve the goal of achieving promotion and returning to the Second Division.