Manu Fajardo It was clear when responding to all the concerns that the Betics have been showing about a possible output of Vitor Roque. The name of the Brazilian sounds and with force argued even in the mouth of the president of Palmeiras, who wanted to make public his desire to hire the attacker, but for this he must not only agree Barcelona, ​​but the Betis, as owner of His rights until June must receive compensation to understand that his march would be a serious problem at the avant -garde, where Bakambu and Cucho Hernández would remain, no matter how much he also arrived for Strengthen the side an Antony that has fallen standing.

Fajardo said in the previous Getafe – Betis and always before the Movistar TV microphones that “a lot of noise is being carried out from outside by Vitor Roque. The world of football is very changingbut nothing indicates that Vitor is not going to end the season at Betis, ”said the Betic sports director, who before getting the victory spoke of the good feelings shown by Betis in previous events. “The truth that yes, we come from a positive dynamic, we have managed to move on the tie, excited about what is to come, but everything happens to get a good result here, win and continue in that ascending line,” he said.

He also wanted the head of the Betic Sports Directorate to analyze the arrival and Antony’s impact In the workforce: «In the end a very well carried out work by the sports management, by all dependent departments, and the fruits are collecting them with Antony. It is not surprised, we talk several times with the kid before his arrival and when you know his hunger his desire, he does not surprise you ».

Betis’s sports director still showed greater confidence about the emergence of Jesús Rodríguezwho spoke that he was well tied by the Verdiblanco team, which as Abc de Sevilla published in September maintains a 50 million euros clause, something unpublished throughout the greenish quarry: «Jesus is well tied, we must continue giving Steps, a long race has left in front and you have to accompany it in this process, ”he alluded to. Knowing that Juanmi already militates since the last winter market in Getafe, Fajardo alludes to the good crumbs he maintains with his homonym in the coliseum: «We have a very good relationship with Rubén (Reyes), he is doing a splendid work in Getafe , now it’s time to enjoy Juanmi, an excellent person and a great professional ».