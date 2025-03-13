03/13/2025



Updated at 12: 38h.





Betis is played tonight at Dom Afonso Henriques a challenge that has long pursues and has between eyebrow and eyebrow: reach the rooms of a European tournament such as the league league. The concentration is maximum in the Verdiblanca expedition, which will have the breath of more than 1,500 Betic fans in the stands of the Fief of the Vitoria of Guimaraes to make the 2-2 of the first leg reaping a victory this Thursday in Portuguese territory.

At the end of the palm treehalf displaced to Guimaraes, has been able to chat in the previous clash with the Sports Director of Betis, Manu Fajardowho has analyzed the season game to date for the Verdiblancos: «We must give it much importance, in the end it is still a tie. Today is the power to go to quarters or be eliminated. In the end, in LaLiga you have more continuity, you can fall, you can afford those small stumbling blocks because the next week you have a new opportunity, but Today you have to pass, yes or yesand therefore, you have to give it the importance of a tie, “said Fajardo.

On the game itself, the sports director of Betis points out that «the truth is that We come from a very positive dynamic. I am near the Mr., the coaching staff and the sensations are the same. The template breathes illusion, commitment … the truth that I face it with the same illusion and confidence in all of them «.

A Manu Fajardo that highlights the importance of experience in this type of football game such as ISCO or FORNALS itselfwho already knows what it is to win the conference: «It totally comes good because we have a wide number of players accustomed to compete in those contexts of maximum demand. The own Antony that comes from the Premier League, from Manchester, Marc Bartra of Barcelona. Natan, that despite his youth comes from Italy in stages of a lot of pressure and that helps because we have a very balanced template in that aspect that is made conscientious with players with that performance and also, with young people who despite their age and short experience in the elite world; They have a lot of ambition and a lot of skill: Jesús Rodríguez, Altimira … Keys to get the three points, “he snapped.









Regarding the state of Johnny Cardosohe explains that «he has had little time to recover. He is a player who comes from a high degree of work, I think it is appreciated and involved in the entity, his desire to contribute and help Betis. We will see if it will be in the optimal conditions and in the event that it is not, because maximum confidence for those who are available, ”he concluded.