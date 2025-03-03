Manu has already managed to write his name in the history books of Pasapalabrasince the Madrid has exceeded 200 deliveries and the 125,000 euros (125,400) won since May 16, 2024.

The contestant entered the following program in which Óscar Díaz took the boat of the space presented by Roberto Leal in Antena 3 and,, Since then, he has not been defeatedseeing how rivals were happening until they reached Rosa, with which the faces have been seen on 70 occasions.

With a boat of 1.3 million eurosboth participants began to play, being Manu the first to begin answering the presenter’s questions with the 136 seconds accumulated in the day program.

After an excellent streak of seven consecutive successesgave Rosa’s turn, which had 128 seconds to face the 25 letters of THE ROSCO.

The Galician answered six questions before spending word when doubting in the G. in the exchange of shifts, Pink It was the first to reach the z With 20 hits, without failures and 26 seconds.

Manu finished the first round with 18 successes and 29 seconds. With many doubts, The contestant was the first to stand with 22 hits‘forcing’ his adversary to have to hit at least three to tie.

And he did, but when he reached the 22 successes, The Madrid preferred to stand and tie with Rosaavoiding both The blue chair In the next program.