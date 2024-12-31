Rosa and Manu are starring in some great duels every afternoon in Pasapalabrabut The Madrid native will be the one who ends 2024 with more peace of mind.

And the veteran contestant took the victory in the last installment of the year of the Antena 3 contestmaking his rival start 2025 disputing The Blue Chair.

They both faced The Rosco this Monday with a clear objective, the boat of Pasapalabrawhich was at 1,042,000 euros. Manu was the first to try to answer Roberto Leal’s questions with the 147 seconds accumulated in the day’s program.

After answering two letters, she gave her opponent’s turn, with which she had 138 seconds, of which It took 21 to answer four questions correctly before passing the word.

In the exchange of turns, The Galician was the first to reach the Z with 19 hits and 33 seconds. The Madrid native, for his part, finished the first round with 17 hits and 44 seconds.

In the second round, Rosa preferred to stand with 21 hits before making a mistake. Manu, who had the same successes as his rival, but 32 seconds ahead, preferred to continue in search of victory.

The man from Madrid took off, reaching 23 hitsbut he played the P game looking for the 24th correct answer, but he made a mistake, adding his first mistake.

By remaining a pot chance and having defeated his opponent, Leal concluded the program, Manu being the last winner of 2024 in Pasapalabra.