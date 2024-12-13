Manu Carrasco reveals to Broncano that he has 400,000 euros in fines for the noise at his concert at the Bernabéu

“This is 144,000 euros one, 126,000 euros another and 129,000 euros another… like 400,000 euros” David Broncano listed on Wednesday night in La Revuelta while reviewing the notifications of fines from the Madrid City Council that Manuel Carrasco had brought him. The singer, a guest on his program last night, revealed what his massive concert at the Santiago Bernabéu, held last spring, had cost him in noise fines.

Carrasco brought a copy of the fines to open his interview on the TVE program and announced that “obviously, we are going to appeal,” he said, explaining that he has not yet paid any amount.

“I also have to say that I have done many concerts over 20 years and I have never been fined for sound,” he added to take away the blame and focus on the soundproofing problems for the Real Madrid stadium. “I leave it there for people to think about. We are not to blame here,” he said without wanting to directly criticize the club chaired by Florentino Pérez.

Manu Carrasco presented in the program a DVD that was recorded at the Santiago Bernabéu concerts “and if things continue like this I will be the last,” he joked.

Taking advantage of the relaxed tone of the program, the singer encouraged David Broncano to pay the amount of the fines: “Do you remember Lola Flores’ phrase, a peseta for every Spaniard…? Well, let him pay for it,” he encouraged. “I’m not going to help you with this,” the spectator responded with laughter, while the audience shouted: “Bizum, Bizum.”