If last Tuesday Manu stayed just one letter from taking more than 1.2 million euros of the boat of Pasapalabrathis Wednesday there were two, the F and the M, those that prevented him from taking the prize.

The Madrid, in addition, achieved a milestone in the Antena 3 contest, and that is that with his 198 participations he had achieved overcome a historic contestant as Rafa Castañowhich took the boat in its participation 197.

Manu began to answer Roberto Leal’s questions with the 141 seconds accumulated in the day. After answering three letters, he decided to spend a word.

Rosa, meanwhile, had 138 seconds, of which he consumed three, enough time to listen to the question asked the presenter In A, but as he doubted the answer, he preferred to give his rival’s turn.

In shift exchange, Manu was the first to get to the z With 20 successes and 38 seconds. The Galician cost a little more to finish the first round, and he did it with 16 successes and 33 seconds.

Both reached 21 successes and, pulling prudence, they were spending a word consuming time while the responses of the letters that were missing were thought.

But Rosa did not know how to answer the four letters that had left, so It was planted in those 21 successeswhile Manu still had 16 seconds.

With 23 hits and looking for the boat, The Madrid played it in the F, making mistakesbut proclaiming winner of the day, so Rosa will play The blue chair In the following program.