Mäntyniemi nest dividers | “The gang was really shocked when he came out of the closet ideologically” – Jussi Halla-aho has always been an oddball even among his own

Jussi Halla-aho created his support online, took over the party and rose to the top of politics. He is an intelligent populist, a master of the media game who avoids publicity and an oddball even among his own people. The portrait of Jussi Halla-aho is part of a series that examines the backgrounds of the top candidates in the presidential elections.

Pauliina Siniauer HS

2:00 am | Updated 15:50

LI swam that [eduskunta]through the conversation and I got a strong conviction that I don’t want to go there. My vein is about to burst. If they are the cream of the nation, how stupid are people on average?

Thus Jussi Halla-aho wrote in the comment section of his Scripta blog on October 5, 2007. The previous spring, the 35-year-old linguist had tried for the parliament for the first time, but failed with 2,215 votes.