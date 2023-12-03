Jutta Urpilainen entered the parliament in her father’s wake, quickly rose to the top and started as party leader of the faltering Sdp. After coming to power, he drifted to the right and was rudely ousted. A conscientious EU enthusiast wants to know things thoroughly before he is ready to make decisions.

Teija Sutinen HS

2:00 am | Updated 11:34 am

The personal photo is part of the Mäntyniemi päsanjajajat story series, which examines the backgrounds of the top candidates in the presidential elections.

Qcrying people left the okoussal. Jutta Urpilainen had to console his supporters.

It was May 9, 2014, and Urpilainen had just given the speech of his life at the Sdp party meeting in Seinäjoki.