Mäntyniemi nest dividers | Everyone recognizes Pekka Haavisto’s competence, but one decision “burst the bubble” in the ministry

The alternative youth grew into a workaholic diplomat who suspects that two political sins can stop his progress from the gates of heaven. Haavisto drove the cultural crowd wild in the previous elections. Then some of the artists were disappointed with the minister.

Pauliina Siniauer HS, Hanna Mahlamäki HS, Paavo Teittinen HS

2:00 am

Loppukiri was comet-like. In the spring of 1987, the parliamentary elections were only a few days away, when people gathered to watch Yle’s big election debate on television.

29 years old Pekka Haavisto sat in the TV studio with well-known faces such as Kalevi Sorsan, Ilkka Suominen and Paavo Väyrynen alongside.