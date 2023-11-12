Sunday, November 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mäntyniemi nest dividers | An ugly behind-the-scenes game is revealed in the background of Mika Aaltola’s leadership scandal – An investigative portrait tells about the oddball of the presidential race

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mäntyniemi nest dividers | An ugly behind-the-scenes game is revealed in the background of Mika Aaltola’s leadership scandal – An investigative portrait tells about the oddball of the presidential race

Mika Aaltola’s transformation into a politician confuses his research colleagues. HS’s investigation reveals an ugly backstage game, after which Aaltola became the head of the Foreign Policy Institute. At the same time, a picture emerges of a grand visionary who seems to have bent the truth when telling about his civilian life. The story is part of a series that digs into the backgrounds of the top candidates in the presidential election.

Paavo Teittinen HS

Picture: Hans Eiskönen

OFa young man in a leather jacket is standing in the middle of the street, looking confident. The white shirt is tucked into the jeans, the hair hangs on the shoulders.

The black and white photo was taken in the center of Jyväskylä in 1990. From the forest to the metropolisreads the title of Keskisuomainen’s interview.

#Mäntyniemi #nest #dividers #ugly #behindthescenes #game #revealed #background #Mika #Aaltolas #leadership #scandal #investigative #portrait #tells #oddball #presidential #race

See also  Column | Tim Sparv openly tells what he learned from the big mistake of his youth: "In my own crazy world, asking for help was a sign of weakness"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Anti-Israel protests in London: 300,000 on the streets, 120 arrested

Anti-Israel protests in London: 300,000 on the streets, 120 arrested

Recommended

No Result
View All Result