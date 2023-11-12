Mäntyniemi nest dividers | An ugly behind-the-scenes game is revealed in the background of Mika Aaltola’s leadership scandal – An investigative portrait tells about the oddball of the presidential race

Mika Aaltola’s transformation into a politician confuses his research colleagues. HS’s investigation reveals an ugly backstage game, after which Aaltola became the head of the Foreign Policy Institute. At the same time, a picture emerges of a grand visionary who seems to have bent the truth when telling about his civilian life. The story is part of a series that digs into the backgrounds of the top candidates in the presidential election.

Paavo Teittinen HS

2:00 am

OFa young man in a leather jacket is standing in the middle of the street, looking confident. The white shirt is tucked into the jeans, the hair hangs on the shoulders.

The black and white photo was taken in the center of Jyväskylä in 1990. From the forest to the metropolisreads the title of Keskisuomainen’s interview.