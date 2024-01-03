The decision to unite domestic civil aircraft MS-21 and Superjet under one aviation brand will be announced in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov said on January 3 at the site of the Coordination Center of the Government of the Russian Federation at the International Exhibition and Forum “Russia”.

“I won’t lie, we are working in this direction. [объединения брендов]. I won’t say definitively what decision we are coming to, but obviously we will announce it soon,” he said TASS.

In August 2022, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yuri Slyusar, announced the possibility of transferring civil aircraft under one brand. The head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, also noted that the SJ100 aircraft may change its name.

On December 26, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation, Yuri Slyusar, announced that the first flight of the SJ-100 with the domestic PD-8 engine will take place in early 2024. The engines have already been installed on prototype aircraft.

On November 13, General Director of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar announced that the delivery of 22 import-substituted Sukhoi Superjet New (SJ-100) aircraft with PD-8 engines to Russian airlines is expected in 2024. He clarified that two imported SJ-100s were to be delivered in 2023 and 20 the following year.

At the end of November 2023, it was reported that UAC plans to produce 70 units of Il-114 by 2030. In addition, over the same period it is planned to produce 142 SJ-100 and 115 Tu-214 aircraft. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported in August that the Russian government would consider a package of measures to help the aircraft manufacturing industry.