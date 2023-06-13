The Russian assets of Japanese Toyota were sold to FSUE NAMI without a buyback option. As Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday, June 13, the company sold the car plant in St. Petersburg on the same terms.

“No, the deal on the transfer of Toyota assets, just like Volkswagen, does not imply an option to buy back production sites,” Manturov said. “RIA News”.

The deal to sell Russian assets to Toyota took place at the end of March. The agreement implied the complete transfer of ownership of the factory building, equipment and land.

On June 8, it became known that the Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to transfer this plant to the Russian Almaz-Antey concern in order to start producing trucks by 2024, and in 2026, E-Neva electric vehicles.

On May 15, General Director of Obukhov Plant JSC (part of Almaz-Antey) Mikhail Podvyaznikov announced plans to start production of L-type microcars at the former Toyota plant in St. Petersburg. Almaz-Antey State Concern also planned to invest from 35 to 37 billion rubles in the re-equipment of the plant for its own production.

In September 2022, the Japanese corporation Toyota Motor announced the decision to close its plant in St. Petersburg. The plant was designed for the production of 100 thousand cars per year and has been operating since the end of 2007.