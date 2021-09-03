Russia is ready to fully finance the creation of the fifth generation fighter Su-75 Checkmate, said the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 3.

He explained that the project does not depend on foreign funding, and at the same time did not exclude the participation of foreign investors.

“It absolutely does not depend on foreign customers. Moreover, we have a budget for this completely drawn up, both with the participation of the programs of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and extra-budgetary funds of Rostec and UAC (United Aircraft Corporation). As for foreign participation, this is not excluded, ”he is quoted as saying “RIA News”…

According to Manturov, foreigners can finance the creation of a two-seat fighter model if they have a request.

The minister recalled that it is planned to supply Checkmate primarily to foreign markets, but this is still “in the process of making a decision.”

On July 30, UAC General Director Yuri Slyusar, during the International Aviation and Space Salon 2021, said that the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America showed interest in the latest Russian-made Su-75 Checkmate fighter.

On July 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin examined a model aircraft in the Sukhoi pavilion at MAKS-2021. As specified in “Rostec”, there were no analogues of such an aircraft in Russia yet. The aircraft is equipped with artificial intelligence, which independently conducts diagnostics and informs the pilot about the readiness for departure.

At the same time, the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said that the cost of the new Russian Checkmate fighter would be $ 25-30 million. At the same time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov added that Russia already has a foreign customer for the new fighter.