The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, announced an increase in the share of Russian equipment by 20% during a meeting of the Coordinating Council for Industry on the topic “Engineering for the oil and gas industry.” It took place on July 21 during a working trip to the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) – Yugra.

“Despite the fact that the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug is, first of all, an oil and gas region, oil and gas engineering and related manufacturing industries are also actively developing,” he said.

Denis Manturov discussed with the governor of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug Natalya Komarova the industrial potential of the region and the implementation of investment projects.

“Every 20 ton of oil produced in the world is Ugra oil. The largest enterprises in the mining and gas processing industries form the economy of the region,” said Komarova.

The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation noted that since 2014, Russian industrial enterprises have already created about 140 types of import-substituting products. Also, the share of Russian equipment increased from 43% to 62%. In 2023, it is planned to overcome the bar of 65%.

“We have decided to form a Coordinating Council for import substitution of oil and gas equipment at the government site. Within its framework, representatives of interested federal executive authorities, manufacturers and customers of equipment will gather,” Manturov said.

He noted that it is planned to more actively involve the regions in this work through the ministers of industry.

“There is also the Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives (INTI), which is carrying out the transition from foreign industry-specific standardization and certification systems to domestic ones,” the minister added.

Within the framework of the Coordinating Council, a proposal was made to switch to INTI standards for all Russian companies. The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade supported the initiative, because “this will help companies work more efficiently with equipment customers and simplify access to tender procedures.”

Earlier, on June 16, Manturov announced the adoption of all measures to implement the plan for import substitution in the Russian Federation. According to him, the working mechanisms have already been approved. He also added that for a wide range of industries, much now depends on the initiative of business, since everything necessary has been done by the state.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia noted that in Russia they expect to reach 80% of the level of technological independence in the equipment of the oil and gas sector by 2025.