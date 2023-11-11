group a

Mantua’s race knows no obstacles. With the success on the pitch against Fiorenzuola (3-2), the fifth in a row, Possanzini’s team consolidates their lead: around the half-hour mark of the first half, Galuppini, Giacomelli and Brignani, the Emilians, go wild – with their third defeat in a row – they shortened with Potop before the break and then again with Alberti in the 37th minute of the second half, when it was too late. Lonely second place for Padova, who narrowly edged past Zanica (1-0) on AlbinoLeffe: Villa’s goal on the half hour assisted by Varas puts an end to Marietta’s unbeaten run which had lasted 503′, in the final Torrente’s team grits their teeth as they defend their lead with 10 men (Belli sent off). Triestina slowed down, stopped at the Rocco by Pro Sesto (0-0) and above all by the saves of the excellent Botti. Virtus Verona comes off the podium, overwhelmed (4-0) on the Giana pitch: braces for Messaggi (first goals in Serie C) and for Fall, in a match conditioned on 1-0 by the red card directed at Juanito Gomez who cut the legs at Virtus. Atalanta U23 also climbs to 23, continuing their evident growth: the 3-0 on the Pergolettese pitch comes with a brace from former Perugia player Di Serio and the signing of Palestra (the Italian U19 player was called up by Bernardo Corradi for the European qualifying round scheduled in Sweden). Second consecutive victory and third useful result for Aimo Diana’s Vicenza, who seems to have found their way again: in the 3-1 against Pro Patria (fourth knockout in a row) a brace from an excellent Scarsella and a trio from Della Morte, Lombardoni uselessly shortens at the end (the two teams had already faced each other during the week in the Italian Cup, again with a success in Vicenza). Trento smiles again after two rounds: Anastasia’s goal, the first with the new shirt, was enough to overcome Arzignano at Briamasco and get back into the playoff zone. Draw without great rings (0-0) between Lumezzane and Legnago, with the Brescians complaining for not having been able to exploit half an hour of numerical superiority after the red card to Viero.