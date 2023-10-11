Mantua, 13 year old raped girl becomes mother: boy on trial. The mother of the young teenager was also investigated

A story of sexual violence by a 21 year old against a young 13 year old girl, who as a result of the act had a daughter, who is now 15 months old. The event happened 2 years ago in Mantua, where the preliminary hearing was held today, 11 October, at the Court.

The two – reports Repubblica – appeared in the courtroom hand in hand, holding their little daughter, conceived in 2021, when the mother was just 13 years old and the father 19. pregnancy had been reported to social services by the teachers of the Mantua middle school that the little girl was dating at the time and was the judicial process for “proceeding ex officio” has started, as provided for by the penal code for crimes so serious that they do not require a complaint. The boy is now accused of sexual assault on a minor and faces 6 to 12 years in prison he will go to trial with an abbreviated trial on November 21st.

The girl’s 50-year-old mother is also under investigation for failure to supervise. who according to the law should have controlled his daughter and prevented complete sexual intercourse between the two given her very young age. The prosecutor Fabrizio Celenza has also made a request for a trial for the 50-year-old, contesting the same accusation of “sexual violence against a minor under the age of fourteen” for which her boyfriend will have to answer: the woman would in fact “encourage” her daughter to give herself to the young man.

This becausebased on what is established by the penal code, not preventing an event from occurring that one would have a legal obligation to avoid is equivalent to causing it. According to her lawyers, the 50-year-old, however, did not intervene as she believed her daughter was truly happy and in love with her. It was the little girl who explained to the police, during a protected interrogation, that the relationship had developed in the context of a long-standing friendship between the respective families and that it was she who had taken the initiative during a holiday.

“The rigor of the rule must be placed in the context of a story in which there is no trace of the violence presumed by the law – he has repeatedly repeated the lawyer Giovanni Gasparini, who defends the young father – The very attitude of the kids, hand in hand, disavowed the violence.” The young couple currently lives together in his parents’ house, on the border between Veronese and Mantua.

