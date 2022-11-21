Mantua, a building on fire: one dead and thirteen intoxicated, children also injured
A terrible night for the inhabitants of Cittadella district, in Mantuawhen around 23 yesterdaySunday 20 November, a strong fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building in via Degli Spaltiwhich required the immediate intervention of the Fire Brigade.
One of the tenants of the building – as announced by La Gazzetta di Mantova – he lost his life and, according to the first reconstructions, thirteen other people would have been intoxicated and transported to hospital. There are also children among the injured.
#Mantua #fire #building #dead #thirteen #intoxicated #children #injured
