Here is everything that happened in the 16 matches of the Sunday program, divided between all three groups. The fifth round will continue tomorrow with another six matches in group C, among which the Massimino match between Catania and Foggia stands out (while Brindisi-Benevento will be hosted in Picerno, behind closed doors).

group a

—

The primacy remains a question for two, Mantua and Padua. In fact, Virtus Verona detaches itself from the top, having been overcome in the direct clash at Euganeo (2-0), in which Torrente’s team takes revenge from last May’s playoff thanks to goals in the second half from substitutes Palombi and Russini (on 0-0, however, Cabianca’s post which makes Antonio Donnarumma tremble). Together with Padova, Mantova also remains in command and achieves their fourth victory in a row, beating AlbinoLeffe 3-1: a brace from defender Brignani with two headers from a corner, a trio from Galuppini, the Bergamo players had found a provisional equalizer with Zanini. Two points behind the leaders, Vicenza is chasing: to beat Pergottese, Diana’s team only needed the penalty converted by Franco Ferrari at the start of the second half. However, there was a moment of fear at the Menti: in the 36th minute of the first half, an illness caused the Pergolettese coach, Matteo Abbate, to collapse and he was taken out on a stretcher and taken to hospital (he was discharged later in the evening). Third success of the season for Triestina, who forcefully advanced (3-0) to Busto Arsizio on Pro Patria, where Paola Egonu was also present in the stands: three goals in just over half an hour, all from a corner, with two goals from the Lescano unleashed (second double after the one against AlbinoLeffe) and the goal from the Slovenian defender Struna. Lumezzane also climbs to 9 points, placing the coup in Alessandria: the grays – entrusted to the youth coach Zaza, after the dismissal of Fiorin – collapse under the blows of Malotti, Poledri and Capelli. Fiorenzuola wins again at home, beating Trento 2-1 (unbeaten until now) in a match that offered the best in the first half: the one-two placed by the Emilians between the 24th and 26th minute was deadly, with Ceravolo first passing Russo and then sending Gonzi through on goal for an encore, Attys immediately shortens but it’s not enough. Legnago returns to victory, beating Renate (1-0) after a balanced match: the decisive goal goes to the Belgian Van Ransbeeck who puts Fallani in the bottom corner at the end of the first half. Arzignano also narrowly prevails (1-0) on the Pro Sesto field, for which the second penalty saved by Del Frate in a few days is not enough: the Pro number one neutralizes Parigi from the spot in the 27th minute, he cannot however, shortly after, nothing about Milillo’s winning gore. At the bottom, Buzzegoli’s Novara still remain without success, drawing 1-1 with Giana: Scappini’s goal was not enough, because in the 90th minute Perna found the equalizer after the many saves by Zacchi which kept his players on track. In the only match of the evening, Atalanta U23 smiled as they achieved the second success in their history against Pro Vercelli: in the 2-0, the signatures of Bernasconi and Di Serio, on a free kick taken by Mallamo.