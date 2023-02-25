They lured her into the park perhaps with an excuse and then attacked her with punches in the head and face and with scissors, leaving her bleeding on the grass. It happened in the afternoon to a thirteen year old.

The two perpetrators of the attack are peers and classmates. Who knows what went through their heads to perhaps decide to punish her friend, causing her serious but fortunately not fatal wounds. The witnesses report a real ambush on the reasons for the attack, the psychologists will have to shed more light than the carabinieri (the perpetrators have not yet turned 14 and, therefore, are not attributable).

The incident happened in a public park in Castelbelforte, a small town in the Mantua area on the border with the province of Verona. Here the three friends met perhaps to clarify some misunderstandings that arose between them at school, even if someone speaks of an ambush in which, with an excuse, the thirteen-year-old was allegedly lured into the park.

The three, of the same age, Italians and with families without apparent problems, attend the same eighth grade class in Castelbelforte, and nothing suggests a similar epilogue of their attendance. It is still pitch dark about the reasons for the attack, even if bullying or belonging to some youth gang seems to have nothing to do with it.

The fact is that this afternoon one of the two held her partner still while the other punched her on the head and face and, brandishing a pair of scissors, launched a few blows that always wounded her in the head.

The victim’s screams of terror and pain were heard by a woman who lives near the park and who raised the alarm. Emergency services arrived immediately, an ambulance and an air ambulance. The girl was on the ground, on the grass, and she was losing a lot of blood but when she was loaded onto the helicopter to be transported to the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona where she is still hospitalized, she was alert.

Now his conditions are serious but stable and, above all, his life is not in danger. In the meantime, the two perpetrators of the attack had fled, but were tracked down at home, in Castelbelforte, by the carabinieri, while the parents, in whom the girls had confided, were accompanying them to the barracks.

The episode made a big impression in the small town, where nothing ever happens and everyone knows each other. Victim and perpetrator are described by all as three little girls who had never given problems at school and outside, without crickets on their heads. “We are all incredulous and baffled – said the mayor Massimiliano Gazzani – The episode leaves our community stunned both by the violence used and by the age of the protagonists”.

A similar episode happened in the evening in Murgia, in the province of Trieste, where a fourteen-year-old girl was hit with a cutting weapon, probably a knife, by a girl of the same age with whom she apparently had an argument on the street.

The victim managed to ask for help in a nearby pizzeria and was rescued; she was taken to the pediatric hospital in Trieste, she was hospitalized in yellow code for two injuries to the trunk. The alleged perpetrator of the attack managed to escape and is wanted by the police.