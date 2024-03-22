Mänttä-Vilppula | This is how the mummified deceased was found

On March 14, a mummified elderly person was unexpectedly found in an apartment building located in the center of Old Vilppula.

Maintenance man found by chance of a person mummified in an apartment building on March 14 in Mänttä-Vilppula.

The maintenance man was going to the apartment to perform routine maintenance, but found the deceased in the apartment. The maintenance man reported the matter to the police, says the crime commissioner Sami Salo from the police of Inner Finland.

The apartment building in question is located in the center of old Vilppula. Vilppula and Mänttä merged in 2009.

“On a general level, it can be said that usually in this kind of situation, odor nuisances are noticed in an apartment building. In this case, no one has noticed that,” says Salo.

According to Salo's information, it is a normal apartment building. The apartment building is also not half-empty, for example.

Salo at this stage of the investigation, it is not possible to confirm information about, for example, whether the deceased was elderly.

“Ensuring privacy takes its own time in a situation like this,” says Salo.

There were indications in the apartment that the deceased had been in the apartment for a longer time. According to the KMV newspaper, the deceased had been in the apartment for up to 1.5 years.

The police are not investigating a crime in the case. Since it is an investigation into the cause of death, Salo will not comment on the details of the case any further.

Correction 22.3. 6:38 p.m.: In the article, it was previously erroneously stated that the KMV newspaper reported that the deceased was elderly. However, there was no such information in the KMV magazine article.