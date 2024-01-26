Friday, January 26, 2024
Mänttä-Vilppula | A broken cord started a fire in the saw

January 26, 2024
Mänttä-Vilppula | A broken cord started a fire in the saw

The initial fire extinguishing by the sawmill staff and the triggering of the sprinklers helped prevent the fire from spreading further.

Metsä Group A fire broke out at the sawmill in Mänttä-Vilppula on Friday evening, the Pirkanmaa rescue service says.

According to the rescue service, the fire was caused by the electrical wires on the cable shelf, one of which was apparently broken. The sparks that flew from the broken wire set the debris and structures on fire.

The alarm about the fire came at seven in the evening, and 11 units of the rescue service went to the site.

The fire did not cause any injuries.

