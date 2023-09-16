Mäntsälä | A large monument to the dead was stolen from the cemetery

According to Henry Salo, the head of the cemetery, this would not be the first time that the memorials of the deceased who remained in Karelia have been stolen or attempted to be stolen.

Mäntsälän a memorial to the deceased who stayed in Karelia has been stolen from the parish cemetery Karelian maiden. All that remained of the statue was the pedestal, which reads “The call is made of sorrows”. The statue itself depicts a Karelian maiden holding a broken deck.

Mäntsälä parish said on Facebookthat the crime probably took place on the night between Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday afternoon, no progress had been made in finding the statue, the cemetery manager tells HS Henry Salo. Salo says that he noticed the statue missing on Friday, but thought at the time that it might have been cleaned.

“Today, Suntio and the vicar found out [patsaan puuttumisen]”, says Salo.

Memorial of the deceased who remained in Karelia, Maiden of Karelia.

Statue is large and heavy to steal.

According to Salo, the Karelian maiden is made of bronze, and the upper part of the pedestal is about 1.5 meters high. A hollow bronze statue of that size can weigh 200-300 kilograms.

“It’s been knocked out of it and rolled onto the car,” guesses Salo.

The statue is a professor Heikki Varjan carved in 1965.

Salon according to this, it is not the first time that the statue of the deceased who remained in Karelia has been vandalized. According to him, a few weeks ago there was an attempt to steal a similar statue in Myrskylä.

Myrskylä municipality’s Facebook group is at the beginning of September published imagewhere the monument is lying on its side.

It is not known if the cases are related.

