“The parameter for the judge is not whether or not he agrees with the contents of the law he is called upon to apply: unless he justifiably doubts its coherence with the Constitution. It is not up to the Courts either to invent the law or to theorize the greater suitability of the judicial procedure to settle those conflicts that require the exercise of political discretion, nor the replacement of national or supranational bodies in qualifying relations between States. It is up to the Courts to express themselves in the name of the Italian people, not in place of the Italian people”. Thus the undersecretary, Alfredo Mantovano in Palermo.

For Mantovano “it is politics, in the highest sense of the term, that has the function of dealing with reality, assuming the relative responsibility”. “The gratitude towards the Courts will be all the greater the more the service they provide is respectful of the boundaries of their own competences and the attributions entrusted to other powers – continued the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council – This is true even when the political direction of the democratically representative bodies is different from that desired by the judges“.

