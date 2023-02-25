Attacked at the age of 13 by two peers with scissors: a very young girl from Castelbelforte, in the province of Mantua, is hospitalized in serious condition at the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona, but her life would not be in danger.

The ambush – according to the carabinieri – took place near a public garden. The victim was alert and conscious when help arrived.

She was lured with an excuse, held still by one of the two responsible for the attack while the other punched her in the face and then with a pair of scissors in the abdomen. She investigates the motive, currently unknown.

