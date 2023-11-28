“The national telemedicine platform is in the testing phase. It will be ready on January 1, 2024. The tenders for the verticals for hardware services are also about to be concluded. From January to June, each general practitioner will be assigned a station for televisits. We will also begin to see the arrival of telemedicine services on the national platform, because the local operations centers should also be ready by mid-year”. Domenico Mantoan, General Director of Agenas, said this on the occasion of the presentation of the survey “State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with multiple sclerosis” promoted by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin) with the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association ( Aism) and biotechnological company Biogen, in collaboration with ILHM-Unict (Advanced study center in innovation, leadership and health management) and with the contribution of Prof. Valeria Tozzi of Cergas of Sda Bocconi.