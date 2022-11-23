On the subject of digital health “in these two years many steps have been taken in making very precise rules. The first interministerial decree proposed by the Digital Health Agency has been released. The second will be released shortly, in which the technical guidelines for organizing telemedicine at home will be indicated”. She said it Dominic Mantovan, general manager of Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services), on the sidelines of the ‘BioTech Bridge. Tracing new routes for human health’, which took place at the residence of the Belgian ambassador in Rome. A memorandum of understanding between the embassy and Galapagos, a Belgian biotech company engaged in the development of innovative drugs, was presented at the event. During the meeting, Agenas, which has been attributed by law the role of National Agency for Digital Health (Asd), was asked to reward 6 digital health projects developed and carried out in the area.

“There are the first companies in Italy that have implemented the Ministerial Decree 77 – continues Mantoan – They have understood the philosophy of telemedicine and have begun to work to change their organization. Tonight we reward the first projects that are in line with the philosophy of telemedicine and with the philosophy of Ministerial Decree 77″.