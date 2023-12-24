Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 9:00

Mantiqueira em Casa, an egg subscription club, expects to double its revenue in 2024. According to the company, the forecast reflects the growth of the e-commerce service in Brazil, in addition to the company's positioning, operations and logistics. Mantiqueira did not inform what the value reached should be.

“What was supposed to be something innovative and with the aim of getting closer to the customer turned into a promising business for the company”, said in a statement the commercial director of Mantiqueira Brasil, Murilo Pinto, about the service that began to be offered in 2018.

According to the executive, the pandemic period was crucial for the growth of online business.

Currently, Mantiqueira em Casa has five thousand customers in the Rio-São Paulo axis and in municipalities close to these states. The average price for egg kits varies between R$19 and R$50 per month, depending on the type and frequency of delivery. Egg options include organic, free-range, Happy Eggs (produced by free-range chickens), among others.

There are also kits with 60, 180 and 360 eggs, for Food Service, bakeries, hotels and restaurants. Deliveries are weekly, fortnightly and monthly.