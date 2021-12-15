Not only will F1 use closed rims next year, you can also spot the 992 generation of the Porsche 911 with aerodisc wheels. Nürburgring specialist Manthey-Racing has apparently played out with the previous generation 911 and is now moving on to the latest generation. The Manthey-Racing Porsche 911 GT3 will receive a similar treatment to previous MR Porsches. As you may have already received, you will soon be able to order the kit from the dealer.

In good tradition, the Manthey-Racing Porsche 911 GT3 gets a finely ground (and adjustable) suspension, better braking and lightweight rims, which you can have mounted on the rear aerodynamic discs. In addition, there is a front splitter, a rear diffuser and a carbon fiber rear wing. The new parts have been extensively tested at the Nürburgring. The price of the MR kit for the GT3 is not yet known. We do know that it will be available from the second quarter of 2022.

The Manthey-Racing Porsche 911 GT3 is faster, but how much is unknown

It is not yet known what the parts will do for the Nürburgring time, but expectations are high. The standard GT3 is already very fast. “The first performance kit for a new model series is always something special and we are very proud to present the first results,” said Manthey-Racing. “During fine-tuning, the production model drove 17 seconds faster than its predecessor on the Nordschleife, the traditional benchmark for all sports cars. That’s really impressive and we can’t wait to see how fast the car will be with the Manthey kit.”

Can also be used as a daily driver

We are curious how many seconds Manthey-Racing has managed to find on the new GT3 – it is already so very fast around the Ring. If you’re concerned that your GT3 will become a bouncy car after handling it, MR reassures you: “The developers have focused not only on performance on the track, but also on ensuring that the cars remain suitable for everyday use.” , so customers can travel relaxed to track days in their GT3s.’