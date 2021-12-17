If you want a faster and tougher BMW, you can go to AC Schnitzer for quality. If you have an Audi, there is ABT. But do you have a Porsche, and do you mainly want to drive fast laps on the Nürburgring? Then there is no alternative to Manthey (Racing). The motorsports company is located around the corner from the Nordschleife (a few buildings away from Öhlins and Aston Martin) and therefore knows the legendary track like no other, also because it uses the factory Porsches in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

Standard already under 7 minutes

But Manthey also knows what to do with Porsche road cars. It even holds the ring record on the Nordschleife for street-legal cars with the Porsche 911 991 GT2 RS MR (6’38″835). But now they’ve focused on Porsche’s latest GT toy, the 992 GT3. That’s Not a slow kid in and of itself, sharing more parts than ever with the Cup race car and 17 seconds faster on the ‘Ring than the 991 GT3, but Manthey’s upgrades take it even further.

Included in the Manthey performance kit for the 992 GT3:

4-way adjustable suspension

OM-1 lightweight rims

brake upgrade (braided brake cables, improved brake pads)

front splitter

canards on the front bumper

rear diffuser

carbon rear wing with larger side plates

aerodiscs for the rear rims (only in combination with OM-1 rims)

“In addition to the improved performance, I am also very happy with how the car looks,” said Stefan Mages, development head at Manthey. And he is right. Manthey has tested the upgrades extensively at the Nürburgring, but has not yet set an official lap time with the full, finished kit. The time of the standard 992 GT3 is 6’55″34, 10 seconds faster should be possible in our opinion… Curious how the 992 GT3 RS will go about that!