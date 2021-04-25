Dubai (Union)

Social media expressed its overwhelming joy at winning Manchester City its first title this season and its fourth successive title in the English Football League Cup by beating Tottenham in the final with a goal.

The hashtags of “Manchester City, City” topped the trend on “Twitter” in the UAE, and was at the forefront in most Gulf and Arab countries, in conjunction with the first coronation of the season, with which “Bloomon” equaled the Liverpool record, by winning the competition with eight titles, after City defender Emeric Laporte scored the only goal of the match with a perfect header in the 82nd minute of the match.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, tweeted on his official Twitter account, congratulating the City’s victory, and saying, “My sincere congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the crowning of Manchester City as champion of the English League Cup for the fourth consecutive season, and we are pleased with the impressive successes. And that it is led, adopted and supported by ambitious leaders. The tweeters interacted on “Twitter” with the tweet of the official Manchester City account in Arabic, “Mansour is always oh heavenly”, referring to the club’s ownership association with Abu Dhabi and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. Official accounts of sports sites and social media influencers congratulated Manchester City for the first title of the season.