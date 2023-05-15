His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today witnessed the opening ceremony of the seventeenth edition of the Middle East Railway Conference and Exhibition 2023, in Abu Dhabi.

The opening was attended by the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al-Mazrouei, the Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, Eng. Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, and a number of transport sector officials in the countries of the region and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the wise leadership of the UAE pays special attention to developing the transport sector, supporting the railway industry and extending its train network in order to promote development throughout the country, given the vital role that railways play in supporting the economy and promoting investment opportunities. And strengthening human and commercial ties.

His Highness praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Etihad Rail Company, and his vision to develop the projects of the “Etihad Rail Company”, which embodies the ambition that the UAE seeks to achieve leadership in the transportation sectors, freight forwarding, strengthening connectivity between the country’s cities, and building Strategic partnerships with major international companies in the field of railways.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan valued the efforts of those organizing the Middle East Railway Conference and Exhibition 2023 in Abu Dhabi, praising the importance of this event in strengthening the state’s capabilities in the field of transport, improving infrastructure, and developing regional and international cooperation in this vital sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended part of the opening activities of the exhibition. His Highness witnessed a film showing the achievements of the “Etihad Rail Company” and its pioneering projects. His Highness toured a number of the exhibition’s pavilions, and listened to an explanation about the industries and projects on display.

The Middle East Railway Conference and Exhibition 2023 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the GCC Railways in the Abu Dhabi Center. The National Exhibition Center on May 15 and 16, 2023.

For his part, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei said that the interest of the wise leadership of the UAE in the transport sector reflects its insightful vision to achieve a comprehensive development renaissance, given the essential role of this sector in advancing sustainable development. He added that the “Middle East Railway Conference and Exhibition” is an event An important pioneer in developing the sector’s structure, modernizing its projects, and building global partnerships to obtain the latest solutions and technologies used globally in this vital field.

The event will host a group of ministers representing a number of brotherly and friendly countries, including His Excellency Saeed bin Hamoud Al-Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman, His Excellency Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation and Communications of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir, Minister of Transport. In Egypt, HE Rabih El Majidi, Minister of Transport of Tunisia, HE Rezak El Saadawi, Minister of Transport of Iraq, and HE Hugh Berryman, British Minister of Railways.

This year’s edition is attended by more than 10,000 participants, including 400 distinguished speakers, with the participation of more than 300 exhibitors, who compete in providing innovative solutions for the development of the sector.

The conference agenda covers many different topics over two days and its first day focuses heavily on innovation and digitization, addressing issues covering smart terminals and digitizing logistics services, as well as contactless payment systems.. The first day will also focus clearly on issues related to connectivity, with Organizing sessions dealing with linking ports and cross-border operations within the agenda.

On the second day, participants will discuss issues related to sustainability and financing, especially since the UAE will host the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) later this year.

In this context, the agenda includes sessions dealing with the role of railways in reducing carbon emissions, as well as the use of hydrogen in train technology.

It should be noted that the national railway network plays an important role in providing a modern and sustainable network for transporting all types of goods, including petrochemicals, crude steel, limestone, cement, building materials, industrial and household waste, aluminum, food commodities and general goods. area level.