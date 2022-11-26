His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, witnessed in Al Wathba Square in Abu Dhabi the competitions of the second day of the “Zayed Grand Prix for Camel Racing 2022” organized by the “Emirates Camel Racing Federation” with the participation of thousands of camels from the camels of the country and countries GCC.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, President of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, attended the competitions.

His Highness said that the organization of the “Zayed Grand Prize for Camel Racing” competitions, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, embodies His Highness’s keenness to enhance familiarity, love and positive competition among the people of the Emirates, and his constant endeavor to promote heritage sports. His support for consolidating the noble values ​​and wonderful human meanings of these competitions, and his call for reviving the authentic heritage and preserving the ancient traditions of the people of the UAE.

His Highness pointed out that the “Zayed Grand Prize” has always been a focus of attention for camel owners in the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, given the embodiment of adherence to identity and the preservation of the heritage of the ancestors, following the approach of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. , who laid the foundations for interest in this heritage sport, and paved the way for the leadership of the UAE in developing it, caring for those interested in it, and instilling its love in the hearts of the people of the country.

And His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the efforts made by the Emirates Camel Racing Federation to maintain the brilliance and distinction of the award competitions, and to organize them in the best way, wishing all participants in this year’s competitions success.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the luncheon hosted by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, President of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, in honor of His Highness on the occasion of the launch of the Zayed Grand Prix competitions for camel racing in Al Wathba.

Everyone talked about the sport of parents and grandparents and the importance of such heritage festivals in promoting social cohesion

And reviving the original cultural heritage of the UAE.

The competitions and lunch were attended by His Excellency Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili, Sheikh Mohammed Hamad bin Rakad Al Ameri, His Excellency Faraj bin Hamoudah, His Excellency Hamid Saeed Al Neyadi, Director of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the “Sheikh Zayed Festival” and His Excellency Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, a member of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Festival, a number of camel owners, and a large gathering of camel lovers and followers.

The activities of the “Zayed Grand Prix for Camel Racing 2022” will continue until the first of next December, and the organizing committee of the award has allocated 36 symbols for which the participating camels compete over 214 rounds during which the competitions and events of the award will be held.