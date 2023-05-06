His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulated King Charles III on his coronation to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “We congratulate His Majesty King Charles III on his coronation of the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We wish His Majesty success in his royal duties, and look forward to strengthening cooperation between our two friendly countries in all fields.”