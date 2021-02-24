Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Preparedness Committee for the Fifty-Year Award … that the UAE is led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is proceeding confidently and steadfast steps towards making a better future for its children and future generations, during the next fifty years, and the development process continues The comprehensive foundation, which was laid by the founding fathers fifty years ago.

His Highness said during his presidency of the meeting of the Preparedness Committee for the Fifty, which was held as part of the work of the “Fifty-Year Retreat” .. that the UAE government succeeded during the “Year of Preparation for the Fifty”, in achieving the visions of the wise leadership by launching an expanded national workshop to plan for the future of the country, during the next five decades. Despite the great challenges brought about by the last year of the new Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic, and they were reflected on government work, and humanitarian activity in various parts of the world.

Mansour bin Zayed speaking while chairing the meeting of the Fifty-Year Preparedness Committee

7 vital sectors

His Highness added that the achievements and outputs of the work of the national teams to prepare for the fifty, which included 7 vital sectors, constitute the basis for future planning processes led by the state in various fields, and support the realization of leadership visions by achieving the first positions in the world by the centenary of the founding of the UAE.

His Highness praised the community participation from all segments of the Emirati community spectrum, including citizens, residents, public and private sectors, and families in formulating the targets within the project of preparing for the next fifty years, as His Highness said, “I am proud of all the efforts, ideas and opinions that the community has participated in to prepare for the next fifty, and the UAE is on the verge of A mission in its modern history full of hope and ambition, to put its own civilized mark on the development process ».

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, and members of the committee, which includes His Excellency Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy His Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, Secretary General of the Committee, Dr. Mohammed Rashid Ahmed Al Hameli, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and Asma Rashid Bin Talia, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, And Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ajman, Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and Muhammad Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Mansour bin Zayed during the meeting that was held as part of the retreat yesterday, in the presence of Mohammed Al Gergawi, Sultan Al Jaber, Ohoud Al Roumi and a number of senior officials

6 tracks

In its meeting, the committee stressed the importance of translating the outputs of the work of the national team to prepare for the fifty in designing future directions in 6 main tracks covering 50 topics, including society, education, human capital, economics, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, security, safety, justice, and future government.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and members of the Fifty-Year Preparedness Committee listened to an explanation about the results of the work of the national team, the visions and trends that were designed through 36 consultative meetings of the UAE government with the participation of more than 1600 ministers and government officials, in translation of the efforts of the national work teams that included More than 5,000 officials in federal and local government agencies, experts and specialists, representatives of youth and society, and witnessed the holding of more than 3 thousand meetings, workshops and innovation labs, and the organization of meetings with more than 1,600 experts and specialists.

Designing the “fifty”

The meeting dealt with the results of the design project for the next 50 years launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the largest project to design the future in partnership with the community, which attracted more than 30 thousand ideas through more than a thousand activities in which more than 100,000 members of society participated. He reviewed a number of initiatives launched by government agencies in partnership with the Fifty-Year Preparedness Committee.

Integrated visualization

The committee’s tasks include setting a complete vision for the comprehensive development plan for the UAE and the timeframe for its implementation, and developing the work system to make the UAE government the fastest, most flexible and capable of adapting to future changes with the participation of all segments of society, as well as working on laying the new economic map, developing vital sectors, and developing an integrated vision For society, designing and consolidating the system of civilized and productive values ​​for new generations to prepare them for the next fifty years, and strengthening coordination between federal and local authorities and the private sector in planning processes for the future.

It is noteworthy that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, announced in December 2019 the year 2020 «year Preparing for the next fifty », and their Highness directed the formation of two committees affiliated with the Council of Ministers, the“ Preparation Committee for the Fifty ”, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the second to oversee the celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.