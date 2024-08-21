His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Emirati Competitiveness Council”, reviewed the most prominent results achieved by the Council and the “Nafis” programme over the past three years, with the aim of enhancing citizens’ participation in the private sector.

During his meeting with the UAE Competitiveness Council team at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness listened to an explanation of the latest developments and the most important initiatives implemented by the Council during the current year to achieve its goals, as the number of citizens in the private sector at the end of July 2024 reached more than 113,000, while the number of citizens who joined the private sector since the launch of “Nafis” and are still working until the end of July 2024 reached about 81,000.

The team also reviewed the financial and economic impact of the “Nafis” programme and the qualitative shift it brought about in changing concepts regarding citizens’ work in the private sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the Council’s efforts during the previous period, the results it achieved, and the qualitative initiatives it implemented to support and empower Emirati cadres to work in the private sector. His Highness valued the existing cooperation between the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council and its partners from the government and private sectors, which had a significant impact on the Emiratisation file in the country. His Highness directed the importance of intensifying efforts to enhance citizens’ opportunities in the private sector work system.

His Highness said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today, I reviewed the most important initiatives of the Emirati Competitiveness Council to enhance the participation of citizens in the private sector.. I thank all partners for their role and fruitful cooperation. We are keen to intensify work to achieve more accomplishments during the coming period in this vital file.”

For his part, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE National Competitiveness Council, valued the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to achieve the Council’s goals and aspirations, stressing that the Council seeks to embody the directives of the wise leadership, by qualifying, training and employing citizens in the private sector. He pointed out the keenness of the Council’s work team to achieve more accomplishments and desired results that meet the aspirations of the wise leadership, in cooperation with strategic partners.

• 113 thousand is the number of citizens in the private sector until the end of last July.