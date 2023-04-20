His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, visited this evening, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, at his home in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness and the attendees exchanged cordial conversations, praying to the Almighty to guide the blessed march of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, towards progress and prosperity, and to preserve the UAE, its people and residents, and to perpetuate security, safety, stability and prosperity for them.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad bin Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Khalid Muhammad Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and a number of sons and grandchildren of His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Butti Al Hamed.