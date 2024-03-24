Today, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, visited His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed at his home in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, exchanged congratulations and best wishes with the attendees on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to return the holy month to the United Arab Emirates and its people with more progress, sophistication and development under the leadership. Al-Hakima to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed held an iftar banquet in honor of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was attended by: His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif. Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamid, CEO of Mubadala Energy Company, and His Excellency Humaid Saeed Amer Hamad Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the Head of the Presidential Cabinet.