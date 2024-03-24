Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, visited Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed at his home in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, exchanged congratulations and best wishes with the audience on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to return the holy month to the United Arab Emirates and its people with more progress, sophistication and development, in light of… The wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed held an iftar banquet in honor of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamid, CEO of Mubadala Energy Company, and Director of the Office of the President of the Presidential Office, Hamid Saeed Amer Hamad Al Neyadi.