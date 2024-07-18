His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said that “Union Day” is a historic day that embodies the values ​​of unity, solidarity and cooperation among the people of the Emirates.

His Highness said via his account on the “X” platform: “The announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, that July 18 of each year will be a national occasion called “Union Covenant Day” is a continuation of the federal journey whose foundation was laid by the founding leader and his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates. On this date, the founding fathers signed the Union Document and established the constitution of the state, and here we are today celebrating this covenant and immortalizing it in the memory of the nation and the conscience of its people, “Union Covenant Day” is a historic day that embodies the values ​​of unity, solidarity and cooperation among the people of the Emirates.”