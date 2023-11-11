On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, headed the UAE delegation to the “Extraordinary Joint Arab Islamic Summit” regarding Developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, whose work was opened yesterday by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, their heads of government and representatives participated in the summit, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Hussein Ibrahim Taha, along with the representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The UAE delegation participating in the summit included His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan. Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

A joint summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held to discuss the dangerous developments taking place in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, stressed that the UAE supports all diplomatic moves to protect civilians in Gaza and achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people for stability and peace.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “On behalf of the President of the State, I participated in the joint Arab-Islamic summit regarding developments in the Gaza Strip. We appreciate the efforts of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in hosting this important summit.” His Highness stressed, saying: “The UAE supports all diplomatic moves to protect civilians in Gaza and achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people for stability and peace.”

During their speeches, the summit participants unanimously agreed on the priority of an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza, preserving the lives of civilians, and opening safe humanitarian corridors to ensure the delivery of urgent relief and medical aid to them by enabling the relevant relief organizations to play their role in this regard, stressing the need to spare the region. Expanding the cycle of violence and more crises.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan later left the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following his participation in the “Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.”

Yesterday morning, His Highness arrived in the capital, Riyadh, at the head of the UAE delegation to the “extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit.” Upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation to King Khalid International Airport, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, and a number of senior officials, received His Highness.

In addition, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, during his speech at the summit, that “Israel bears responsibility for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people,” and called for an end to the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip. He also called for the immediate cessation of military operations and the release of detainees.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, “The Palestinian people are subjected to an unparalleled war of extermination,” and called on the United States to “bear responsibility for the absence of a political solution.” He also called on it to stop the Israeli aggression and work to end the occupation, noting that the Palestinians need protection. International response to Israeli attacks.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, confirmed that the entire world witnessed the massacres committed against the residents of the Gaza Strip, and said that “Israel killed more than 11,000 civilians in Gaza, 70% of whom were children and women, without the international community moving to stop the bombing.”

Aboul Gheit pointed out that a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is a priority over any other consideration, stressing that “Israel wants to achieve a second forced displacement of Palestinians, which we completely reject, and cannot be passed.”

For his part, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed that time is passing hard for the people of Gaza, who are being subjected to killing and siege, and are suffering from inhumane practices. He said during his speech at the summit that Egypt has condemned from the beginning the targeting and killing of innocents and the intimidation of civilians on both sides, stressing that it cannot be justified. Crimes committed against Palestinians as self-defense.

Al-Sisi stressed the necessity of an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, and stressed the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, and ensuring safe access to humanitarian aid.

Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed the importance of building a political coalition to stop the war and displacement, and warned that the region may reach a major clash, the price of which will be paid by innocent people on both sides, and whose consequences will affect the entire world if the ugly war on Gaza is not stopped. He stressed that Jordan will continue to carry out its duty in sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers by all possible means.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for holding an international peace conference in order to reach a permanent solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. He added during his speech at the summit: “What we need in Gaza is not a cessation of fighting for a few hours, but rather a permanent ceasefire.”

• Participants in the “Arab Islamic Summit” demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Mansour bin Zayed meets the Crown Prince of Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, met yesterday with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the sidelines of His Highness’s participation in the work of the “Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.” Hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, His Highness discussed with his brother, His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, fraternal relations, and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries in all fields, in a way that serves their mutual interests and contributes to strengthening joint Gulf action. The meeting discussed a number of issues of common interest, most notably developments in the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.