His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received today at the Al Watan Palace, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Hu Chun Hua, who is currently visiting the country.
His Highness welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation, stressing the keenness of the wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to develop the historical relations that link the UAE with the People’s Republic of China, and His Highness’s aspiration to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation, in light of the partnership The comprehensive strategy between the two countries, based on their common goals to achieve stability and sustainable development and ensure growth and prosperity for their two friendly peoples. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the results of the “Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development” and the “Arab-Chinese Summit” and the vision of His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China to strengthen ties and enhance development relations with the countries of the region, explaining the importance of coordination between the two sides. To enhance regional and global stability, continue the advancement of the economy, support cultural and civilizational cooperation initiatives, and jointly contribute to the progress and prosperity of humanity.
His Highness said that the UAE, as a major trading partner of the People’s Republic of China in the region, seeks to build bridges of cooperation between the government and private sectors of the two friendly countries, for more initiatives aimed at developing trade, strengthening infrastructure, transferring knowledge, and benefiting from advanced technology, including Keeps pace with the vision of the wise leadership to enhance the economy of the UAE and achieve its leadership in various fields of development and fields of development.
During the meeting, they discussed economic and trade relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation frameworks, and prospects for accelerating partnerships in priority areas.
The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State. On the Chinese side, Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, Guo Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese State Council, and Wu Jianghao, Assistant Foreign Minister of China.
