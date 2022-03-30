He explained that the priority of the industrial sector in the UAE is to focus on the food, pharmaceutical and military industries, stressing the state’s provision of all forms of support to enhance the investment environment, and stressing the importance of the citizen benefiting from the fruits of industrial development during the coming period.

This came during Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed’s participation in a dialogue session broadcast on Wednesday as part of the eighth session of the World Government Summit in Dubai, under the title “Development of the industrial system and the role of industry in supporting the national economy.” For the media on behalf of.

On the reason for choosing a location overlooking the sea to hold the dialogue session, he said: “I think this place is important because it allows for the transmission of clear and numerous messages to viewers and followers of the dialogue. Ships and trade exchange with neighboring countries and with the continent of Africa. What interests me in the meeting is to clarify the reason for choosing the topic of “the industrial sector and industrial development” as the focus of our conversation, for today we must define the main pillars on which the UAE relies on in the coming years.”

He continued, “The industrial sector is one of the main pillars of the state, and the Corona pandemic has enabled us to realize the importance of industry in the development of the Emirates, as the epidemic has put great pressure on the local industrial sector, and demand has increased as well as dependence on the product made inside the country. We realized that we were not focusing on the sector. industrial production to the required extent, so factories in the country began to increase their production capacity.”

And he stated: “If we compare the revenues or the percentage of the industrial sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP, we find that 10 years ago, the percentage was approximately 8%, and today, unfortunately, the percentage in 10 years was only 1%, meaning that we reached 9%, and this is sad. , shameful.”

He stressed the importance of focusing on and supporting the industrial sectors in the country more, saying: “We have many ambitious projects, but the priority must be placed … the priority of the industrial sector.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, gave examples of the importance of the industrial sector in the country, and said, “There are many areas, and many countries with which we have strategic partnerships, so we must benefit from their experiences, cooperation, and trust in us.”

He explained: “When a country commits with another country in the field of commercial industrial investment, the agreement must be long-term, on clear foundations, and there should be mutual trust, without any surprises or change in laws or regulations, or the intrusion of politics into agreements and their change. for specific interests.

He stressed that investment should achieve mutual interests between countries and be based on strong pillars, the most important of which is mutual trust between countries and not to change regulations and rules.

He continued, “Today I want to point out an important priority regarding some countries that we consider a strategic partner. This partnership does not mean only trade exchange, but the strategic partnership should contribute to the transfer of technology and industrial knowledge to the UAE.”

He added, “It is important for us to focus on the local sector, and to determine how we can empower the citizen to be productive and work professionally, so that the investor coming from abroad can rely on it for productivity.”

He explained: “This requires that we raise the level of education, the culture of the Emirati society, and the openness of the society to foreign and foreign investment. I hope the fellow citizens will contribute to the industrial development in the UAE, on which the focus will increase in the next five and ten years.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan described the business environment in the UAE as attractive and competitive, and said: “We focus on attracting the largest possible number of investments, especially investments from friendly countries, the Gulf Cooperation Council, or Arab countries, and there are a number of projects. There are joint development projects with some countries and there are development projects that are or will be implemented in the near future.”

In response to a question about the sectors that should be focused on in the industrial field, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs said: “The priority for the industrial sector will be to focus on the food industries, which we consider very important, as well as the pharmaceutical industries, and the military industries.”

He highlighted that in the field of the food industry, “we have partnerships with important countries, which began by transforming factories and transferring technological knowledge to use these factories to the UAE, and the pharmaceutical industries have become advanced, and the best example is the experience of the vaccine industry in the Emirates, and many types of medicines.”

He said: “There are many factories, and we focus on attracting more, and there is a demand for their products, not only for the local market, but we focus on exporting the product manufactured in the UAE abroad, to neighboring countries and nearby countries,” stressing the increasing confidence of investors coming from abroad to invest in the country. .

At the conclusion of the dialogue, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message to the attendees at the World Government Summit, especially the participants from outside the country, saying: My first message: “They should know that the UAE focuses on the principle of complete transparency, and that investors can rely and rely on it. No investor will find legal irregularities, and he will not find any surprises that harm investments.”

He stressed: “We support the investment environment in the UAE in all forms, and there will be cooperation between us and the investors in the country, and the laws of the UAE are clear, and if they need to be amended, they will be amended and reformed in the interest of the state.”

He also sent a second message to the citizens of the UAE, calling on them to strive for educational attainment and to be optimistic about the good. He said: “They should know that the leadership of the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is very interested in supporting citizens and focusing on their productivity. It is important for the citizen to benefit from the country’s industrial development in the near future.”

The dialogue session was attended by Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Hessa bint Issa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority For ceremonies and strategic narrative.