His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, announced that the UAE has achieved a new accomplishment by winning the UAE Pacific Islands Partnership Fund initiative. His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “A new accomplishment for the UAE lies in the victory of the UAE Pacific Islands Partnership Fund and the Caribbean Renewable Energy Support Fund, funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, in the United Nations Partnership Award for Small Island Developing States in the economic category.”

