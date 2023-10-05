His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, stressed today, Thursday, that the role of the teacher is pivotal in developing the educational system.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “On International Teachers’ Day, I congratulate teachers in the Emirates and the world and praise their role in raising generations and preparing them for the future. The role of the teacher is pivotal in developing the educational system and teaching methods in a way that enhances the state’s vision in the field of education.” ».