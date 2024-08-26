His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stressed that the paternal message delivered by the President of the State on the occasion of the new academic year expresses His Highness’s comprehensive vision for education and embodies the attention the leadership gives to this vital sector.

His Highness said via the X platform: “The paternal message delivered by the President of the State on the occasion of the new academic year expresses His Highness’s comprehensive vision for education and embodies the attention that the leadership gives to this vital sector. On this occasion, we congratulate our students and educational and pedagogical cadres, and we hope that this year will be full of success for all.”