On the occasion of International Youth Day, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, pays special attention to youth, due to his belief in their capabilities and their role in the development of the nation.

His Highness said via the X platform: “The UAE continues to invest in youth and empower them to achieve sustainable development and prosperity. The President of the State pays special attention to youth because of his belief in their capabilities and their role in developing the nation. On the occasion of International Youth Day, we congratulate them and call on them to develop their capabilities and benefit from technology and innovation to achieve their goals and ambitions.”