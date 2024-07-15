His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, praised the new ministerial formation, stressing that the new ministerial formation is an infusion of distinguished national blood and a continuation of the methodology of continuous development in the structure of the UAE government, to continue its path in the areas of supporting development and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “The new ministerial formation, which was blessed and approved by His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, and announced today by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.. a new governmental momentum and an injection of distinguished national blood in continuation of the methodology of continuous development in the structure of the UAE government to continue its path in the areas of supporting development and prosperity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “We congratulate the UAE leadership, government and people on this change, which serves to enhance and support national work in all its sectors, under the leadership of His Highness the President of the State and the efforts of the loyal sons of this dear nation.”