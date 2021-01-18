His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, affirmed that the UAE today is not like the UAE before the past five or 10 years, due to the changes that have taken place and its keeping pace with the rapid developments and its great achievements in various fields and sectors.

This came during his speech to the national media team in its first meeting after it was approved by a decision of the Council of Ministers, where His Highness affirmed that media interest in the UAE increased during 2020 only to three times, due to the strategic projects and global initiatives adopted by the state, such as the launch of the Hope Probe and the inauguration of The Barakah nuclear power plant, the historic peace treaty, and the success in managing the “Covid-19” pandemic, despite its negative impacts on the world.

His Highness said: “At an important time when the world is witnessing historical changes in the field of media, communication and information exchange, our national media is proceeding with steady steps towards the future, which requires upgrading its tools and plans for wider, more influential and creative areas in line with developments.”

His Highness added that the rapid development the UAE is witnessing requires that it be accompanied by tools, plans and media platforms in line with it, and therefore the state’s achievements need media platforms that introduce the world to all languages ​​and work to reach all segments of society in the world.

His Highness said: “There are many opportunities and stories that we can convey to the world through our media … through which we convey the truth of the UAE, its people and its leadership, and the life therein and to everyone living in it in tolerance, brotherhood, dignity and a decent life, so we want a different thinking to deal with the files. Information, and a media that serves development and keeps pace with the state’s orientations. ”

During the meeting, His Highness expressed his full confidence in the team and all those working in the national media and its institutions to maintain leadership and excellence at the regional and global levels, and to preserve the credibility of the Emirati media, expressing his aspiration to further strengthen efforts to lead the media march to more progress and prosperity. His Highness to the team, saying: “Your role as a national team is to set new visions and plans for the national media. It is an important role that reflects the values ​​of the country that it has and was brought up on, values ​​that seek peace and peace and strengthen human fraternity with everyone … the responsibility is great, and we are with you to support you always.”

The first meeting of the media team was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, President of the Presidential Protocol at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, and Head of the Media Office of the UAE Government, President National Media Team Saeed Al Eter, Director General of the Emirates News Agency Muhammad Jalal Al Raisi, Undersecretary for Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs Samira Murshid Salih Muhammad Al Rumaithi, directors of media offices in the emirates of the country, heads of television, chief editors of local newspapers and representatives of the federal authorities concerned.

The National Media Team, which was approved by a decision of the Council of Ministers, is a national committee operating under the management of the Media Office of the UAE Government, and includes in its membership a group of actors and influencers in the media scene in the country with the aim of developing a new strategic vision for the Emirati media during the coming period, and proposing ideas and initiatives to support the system Media in its various components. The National Media Team specializes in proposing the ideas and initiatives necessary to promote and develop the Emirati media during the coming period, in line with the growing strategic position and importance of the country regionally and globally, by analyzing the media reality, identifying current challenges and ways to address them, and exploring future opportunities for growth and prosperity to benefit from them optimally.

